Omar showers praise on Uddhav Thackeray

Omar showers praise on Uddhav ThackerayPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 12:54 IST
Srinagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Sunday showered praise on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state
"UddhavThackeray has been a revelation," Omar tweeted
The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases. Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus.PTI MIJ DVDV
