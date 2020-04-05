UP CM interacts with MPs, MLAs over COVID-19 situation
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday interacted with MPs and MLAs from Uttar Pradesh through video conference over COVID-19 situation in the state.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:31 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday interacted with MPs and MLAs from Uttar Pradesh through video conference over COVID-19 situation in the state. "In view of the COVID-19, I spoke to the honourable MPs of the state through video conferencing. I appealed to the MPs to ensure that the people are benefitted by the efforts being made by the government," Adityanath tweeted.
"In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, I held a videoconferencing to establish a dialogue with the honorable MLAs of the state and called upon them to fully cooperate in the work started by the state and central government for fighting this epidemic for the welfare of the people," he said in another tweet. According to the Union Home Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh is 227 including 19 cured/discharged and two deaths. (ANI)
