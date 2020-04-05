Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong targets Centre over lack of protective kits for medical staff, demands compensation for COVID-19 victims

Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev on Sunday lashed out at the Central government for allegedly not providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. She also demanded that the Centre compensate families of those who had lost their lives to the infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:49 IST
Cong targets Centre over lack of protective kits for medical staff, demands compensation for COVID-19 victims
All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev on Sunday lashed out at the Central government for allegedly not providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. She also demanded that the Centre compensate families of those who had lost their lives to the infection. At a press conference in New Delhi, the Congress leader questioned, "When will you (Centre) provide PPEs to nurses, doctors and ambulance drivers. Today, there are only 3.5 lakh kits available however we need 62 lakh kits. We feel sad when we see doctors treating patients by wearing raincoats and helmets."

"PPEs cannot be supplied immediately, they have to be tested first. We want to ask the government how many such agencies are prepared right now to examine these kits," she added. Sushmita Dev also spoke on the issue of dearth of ventilators and claimed, " In our country, there are 40,000 ventilators, out of which 20-30,000 ventilators are not working properly. How will the patients receive treatment in such a situation."

She also demanded the Central government to compensate families of those who had lost their lives to the infection. "Today at 9 pm, citizens will light diyas but the news which came in the morning that around 100 people have died due to corona what about that? Will the government give compensation to them," she said. She also told the Central government not to end the lockdown in "haste" and take future steps with proper "planning".

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

India's lone shooting portal completes 15 years

The countrys only website dedicated to shooting, indiashooting.com, on Sunday completed 15 years, during which time it has also been used by cricketers such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni to a import top-end rifle. Fifteen years ago on this day, f...

Unexploded mortar shell destroyed along LoC in JK's Poonch

The Armys anti-explosion experts on Sunday destroyed a live mortar shell in a forward area along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The shell had remained unexploded during the recent cross-border ...

In millions of homes, children have questions about corona -- and some lessons for adults

How do you explain to a child the science of something that is neither living nor dead How do you tell her that something invisible can kill people. What answer does a father have when his son asks whether he will be able to celebrate his b...

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 but pace keeps slowing

The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the worlds worst outbreaks of the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.Deaths from the highly inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020