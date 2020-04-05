Cong targets Centre over lack of protective kits for medical staff, demands compensation for COVID-19 victims

Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev on Sunday lashed out at the Central government for allegedly not providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. She also demanded that the Centre compensate families of those who had lost their lives to the infection. At a press conference in New Delhi, the Congress leader questioned, "When will you (Centre) provide PPEs to nurses, doctors and ambulance drivers. Today, there are only 3.5 lakh kits available however we need 62 lakh kits. We feel sad when we see doctors treating patients by wearing raincoats and helmets."

"PPEs cannot be supplied immediately, they have to be tested first. We want to ask the government how many such agencies are prepared right now to examine these kits," she added. Sushmita Dev also spoke on the issue of dearth of ventilators and claimed, " In our country, there are 40,000 ventilators, out of which 20-30,000 ventilators are not working properly. How will the patients receive treatment in such a situation."

She also demanded the Central government to compensate families of those who had lost their lives to the infection. "Today at 9 pm, citizens will light diyas but the news which came in the morning that around 100 people have died due to corona what about that? Will the government give compensation to them," she said. She also told the Central government not to end the lockdown in "haste" and take future steps with proper "planning".

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

