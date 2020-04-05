Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to light diyas at 9 pm on Sunday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday appealed to people to switch off the lights in their homes and light a 'diya' to mitigate the darkness of coronavirus. "We are fighting this battle in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he appealed to people to light a diya at their balcony or doorstep for nine minutes at 9 pm. So, I also appeal to people to switch off the lights and light a diya to mitigate the darkness of coronavirus," Chouhan said.

"Only lights should be switched off and all other electronics will remain on. Lights of hospitals, Police Stations and street lights will not be off," he added. Earlier, the Prime Minister had urged people to join hands for a unique exercise on April 5 at 9 pm to show they are together in the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

