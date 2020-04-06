Awhad and other NCP activists ignore PM's 'lights out' call

Many activists of the NCP fromThane and Solapur in Maharashtra didn't switch off the lightsat 9 pm on Sunday as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister JitendraAwhad, who had earlier pooh-poohed the PM's call to lightdiyas or candles by switching off lights for nine minutes at 9PM, also didn't oblige

In Thane, NCP city unit president Anand Paranjpe andhis counterpart in Solapur, Santosh Pawar, had asked NCPworkers and office-bearers to follow Awhad, Guardian Ministerof Thane district, to not respond to the PM's call.

