Awhad and other NCP activists ignore PM's 'lights out' call

Awhad and other NCP activists ignore PM's 'lights out' callPTI | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:22 IST
Many activists of the NCP fromThane and Solapur in Maharashtra didn't switch off the lightsat 9 pm on Sunday as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister JitendraAwhad, who had earlier pooh-poohed the PM's call to lightdiyas or candles by switching off lights for nine minutes at 9PM, also didn't oblige
In Thane, NCP city unit president Anand Paranjpe andhis counterpart in Solapur, Santosh Pawar, had asked NCPworkers and office-bearers to follow Awhad, Guardian Ministerof Thane district, to not respond to the PM's call.
