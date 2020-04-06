Left Menu
Development News Edition

People across UP respond to Modi's call to express solidarity in fight against COVID-19

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:49 IST
People across UP respond to Modi's call to express solidarity in fight against COVID-19

With lakhs of people lighting lamps in their balconies and roofs on Sunday night to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to express their solidarity in the nation's fight against coronavirus, Diwali seemed to have arrived months earlier in the city. In some cities of the state like Bahraich, some people started lighting lamps and candles before the clock even struck 9.

Some people in the state capital blew conch shells and burst firecrackers on this occasion. The bursting of firecrackers continued at least till 9.15 pm. In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit lit lamps at their official residences.

Adityanath lit lamps arranged in the shape of 'Om'. UP Governor Anandiben Patel also lit lamps at the Raj Bhavan here. Both the Deputy Chief Ministers of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, lit lamps along with their family members. UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi too lit an earthen lamp at his official residence in Lucknow.

In his message on this occasion, Adityanath said, "People from every section of the society have extended their support to the nationwide lockdown. This act also shows India's unity and its power in the world. I am of the view that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has shown unity, and this will bring good results. Corona will be defeated, India will win and the entire world will experience the collective strength of 130 crore population." The UP chief minister thanked the people of the state for lighting lamps, candles, turning on torches and flashlights of their mobile phones. "I urge that till lockdown exists, people must observe social distancing, extend their co-operation, then we will be able to take the war against corona to a new height of success," Adityanath said.

People from different walks of life answered the prime minister's call to express solidarity in the nation's fight against coronavirus. Lamps were lit in Varanasi, Allahabad, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar and in other cities as well.

Muslim cleric Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali also turned on the flashlight of his mobile phone at Lucknow's Eidgaah. Despite apprehensions, there were no immediate reports of any disruption in the power supply. The All India Power Engineers Federation has congratulated power engineers and employees for secure and reliable operation of the power grid, Shailendra Dubey, chairman of AIPEF, said in a statement here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to light candles on April 5 and display India's collective resolve to defeat coronavirus. Modi urged people to turn off lights at their homes and light candles, lamps or turn on mobile phone torches at 9.00 pm on Sunday for nine minutes to "end the darkness" of coronavirus".

Some, however, decided to ignore the appeal. Social activist and Aam Aadmi Party member Nutan Thakur said, "I did not light a lamp. The reason is that I feel the move not logical, but a political one. But my husband did it since he is a government servant." PTI NAV IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response

The high-speed train whooshing past historic World War I battle zones and through the chateau-speckled Loire Valley carried a delicate cargo 20 critically ill COVID-19 patients and the machines helping keep them alive. The TGV-turned-mobile...

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street said. Johnson, 55, continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Sun...

Triathlon-Blame it on the husband, says triathlete Carfrae

Australian triathlete Mirinda Carfrae was cruising along in second place in a virtual bike race when she unexpectedly lost her way. The former world champion, competing from her home in Boulder, Colorado, was suddenly left facing a blank sc...

France's death toll slows but coronavirus still hits hard

Frances daily death toll from the novel coronavirus fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed, the health ministry said on Sunday, thanking citizens for largely respecting a lockdown to halt the spread of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020