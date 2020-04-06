Left Menu
BJP MLA Raja Singh lights torch in Hyderabad to mark fight against COVID-19

BJP MLA T Raja Singh lit a torch in Hyderabad following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark the fight against the coronavirus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-04-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 06:33 IST
BJP MLA Raja Sigh lights torch in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA T Raja Singh lit a torch in Hyderabad following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark the fight against the coronavirus. Along with Singh, a few people were also seen standing with a torch in support of the BJP MLA.

He also chanted "Chinese virus go back." The entire country rose to the occasion in unison on Sunday night in response to PM Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas, and flashlights to signal India's resolve to defeat the coronavirus.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

