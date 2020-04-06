Mizoram CM urges people to take part in physical activities during lockdown

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged people to make use of the ongoing coronavirus- triggered lockdown to take part in regular physical activities and boost immunity. The 75-year-old, three-time chief minister said he exercises for at least 30 minutes daily to keep himself fit.

The state's sports and youth services department has undertaken a motivation drive with a view to ensure universal fitness programmes reach all households during the 21-day period, an official release said on Sunday. Mizoram had launched a fitness campaign under the banner 'FitMizoram Movement' on March 22 last year.

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, in a message, also encouraged physical activities to stay healthy. Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said the state will set an example to the world that the lockdown period can make people stay fit and healthy.

"We want all the sportspersons to keep their fitness intact and appeal to people to stay fit during this phase. Everyone can take advantage of the lockdown to exercise at least half-an-hour every day," he said.

