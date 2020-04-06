Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for COVID-19 tests

PTI | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 09:26 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for COVID-19 tests
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after he showed "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" even 10 days after testing positive for the disease. His hospitalization was described as a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Sunday.

Johnson, 55, was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening with "persistent symptoms" - including a temperature. "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," the spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives," the spokesperson added. The prime minister remains in charge of the government, but the foreign secretary is expected to chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday, the BBC reported.

Johnson had extended self-isolation as he gave an update on his health via social media on Friday, which should have marked the end of the stipulated seven-day self-isolation period after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week. He said he still has a temperature, one of the symptoms associated with coronavirus, and would, therefore, have to stay in isolation for longer.

"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom," Johnson said in a new video message. "I still have a temperature and so, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," he said.

The UK has reported over 48,000 cases of COVID-19 and above 4,900 deaths. Johnson was last seen, still looking quite poorly, when he made a brief appearance at Downing Street on Thursday night to join the national "clap for carers" applause in appreciation of the hard work of National Health Service (NHS) workers on the frontline of the fight against the outbreak.

"Remember that incredible clapping again last night for our fantastic NHS. We're doing it to protect them and to save lives. Let's focus on doing everything we can. Stay at home folks, protect our NHS, save lives," he said. US President Donald Trump began a White House press briefing by sending "our nation's well wishes" for Mr. Johnson's "own personal fight with the virus". "All Americans are praying for him. He's a great friend of mine, a great gentleman and a great leader," Trump said, adding that he was sure the prime minister would be fine because he is "a strong person".

Newly-elected Labour Party leader Keir Starmer also wished Johnson well, saying he hoped for a "speedy recovery".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Isolation blues? Myanmar's ex-political prisoners share survival tips

From meditation to memory games, former political prisoners in Myanmar are dishing out tips on surviving isolation in a pandemic as the country once severed from the world again closes its borders. The Southeast Asian state spent nearly hal...

Madhavbaug launches app for heart patients and diabetics for home care during COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 6 ANIPRNewswire The world is in the midst of a major health crisis as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 110 countries now. Madhavbaug, Indias leading chain of multidisciplinary cardiac care clin...

Column: Virus will make the timeline for sports, too

The unthinkable, at least for sports fans, already has happened. The games, as we know them, are shut down. Well never know if San Diego State was a Final Four contender or if Tiger Woods would have defended his green jacket at the Masters....

UP CM extends his wishes to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his wishes to BJP workers on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party. With the aim of antoyadaya, humanism and nationalism and service to mother India, BJP has pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020