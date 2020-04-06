Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sule welcomes salary cut for MPs, Sena leader raises questions

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:56 IST
Sule welcomes salary cut for MPs, Sena leader raises questions

At least two MPS from the NCP and the Shiv Sena on Monday expressed divergent views on the Centre's decision to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and to divert MPLAD funds for two years to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. NCP MP Supriya Sule, daughter of the party chief Sharad Pawar, has supported the move.

In an official tweet from her handle @supriya_sule, she said, "I support the reduction in the MPs salary. WRT the suspension of the MPLAD funds for a duration of two years, I hope that the entire amount of MPLAD funds contributed by all Maharashtra MPs of both houses, are deployed in our state with concurrence of the state administration towards the welfare of our citizens". However, Sena MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency, Vinayak Raut, said, "There was no need to utilise the two years MPLAD fund when one year's fund was sufficient.

"We understand that the fight against coronavirus is important, but other facilities should not be deprived which an MP offers through his funds," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

HC allows releases of bailed accused on personal bond

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed release of all undertrials, who were given bail to curb overcrowding in jails amid the COVID-19 spread, on furnishing of personal bonds itself. A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S...

30 more test positive for coronavirus in UP; total cases 308

The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh breached the 300-mark on Monday with 30 more people testing positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases to 308, an official bulletin said on MondayAmong the fresh cases, 26 are linked ...

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Odisha: Govt

The Odisha government on Monday said the state has not yet entered the community transmission stage of COVID-19 outbreak, even as 27 of the 39 positive cases were reported from just two localities of the state capital. As per a report of th...

UN rights experts urge to commit to equality in COVID-19 response

Fearing a needless increase in COVID-19 deaths due to discrimination, UN independent human rights experts on Monday called for Governments to commit to racial equity and equality in their response to the pandemic.The Working Group of Expert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020