Citing virus, Wisconsin governor orders delay of Tuesday's vote

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, citing the coronavirus outbreak, ordered Tuesday's Democratic presidential primary and other elections in the midwestern US state to be postponed until June
Evers said holding the election as planned on Tuesday would expose poll workers and voters to significant risk of being infected by the virus
In an executive order, he said in-person voting should be held on June 9.
