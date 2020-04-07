Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi seeking at least USD 1 trillion for next virus bill

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 05:02 IST
Pelosi seeking at least USD 1 trillion for next virus bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that another USD 1 trillion is needed for the next coronavirus rescue package. Pelosi told House Democrats on an afternoon conference call that the current aid to Americans is not enough, according to a person unauthorised to discuss the call and granted anonymity.

Congress is considering more aid after passing a sweeping USD 2.2 trillion health care and economic package last month, the largest of its kind in U.S. history. Former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen joined the private call and warned Democrats the economic fallout will depend on the public health response to the pandemic, the person said. As businesses shutter to stop the virus' spread, it has hurled the US economy toward a recession.

Yellen said it was impossible to know how deep and long the recession would be, saying it depends on the health response. The former Fed chair also told them the nation's unemployment rate is now at least 13 per cent and this week's jobless report will show higher numbers than last week's.

The earlier relief package, approved in late March, included one-time USD 1,200 direct payments to Americans, along with forgivable small business loans for companies to keep making payroll. It also included a boost of unemployment pay, money for hospitals and a USD 500 billion fund for bigger corporations and industries. But Pelosi said the direct payments to Americans and the payroll protection program for small businesses are not enough and more needs to be done, the person said.

Pelosi also said there needs to be more aid through the supplemental nutrition program, also known as food stamps. The California Democrat has vowed to put the next package together in time for a House vote this month.

Both the House and Senate are adjourned through mid-April as the nation shuts down to grapple with the global pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian High Court quashes conviction of Cardinal Pell on sex offences

Australias highest court on Tuesday overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pells conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media reported.The ruling allows the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free f...

Colombia extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of the coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending just before midnight on April 13. The...

Soccer-Brazil's CBF to give lower divisions, women's clubs financial aid

The Brazilian Football Confederation CBF is to give 140 clubs from the lower divisions and womens leagues a lump sum aimed at helping them survive the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the organisation said on Monday. The 19 million rea...

Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play. Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020