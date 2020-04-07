What cops were doing when riots, Tablighi event happened: Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday questioned Delhi Police's decision to give permission to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, and also its `failure' to stop riots in February. Several of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting later tested positive for coronavirus.

"Two things come to my mind, without any politics (involved) in it....I want to ask these questions as a citizen," the Baramati MP said during an interaction through Facebook. "Riots broke out in Delhi when (US) President Trump visited (in February). What was the police commissioner there doing? "Eight or ten days later, the Markaz meeting (organised by the Tablighi Jamaat) took place in Delhi. The same commissioner gave the permission. What exactly the administration was paying attention to? How come the administration let these things happen within a span of ten days?" the NCP leader said.

"What was the Delhi administration exactly doing then?" Sule asked. She was not seeking to politicise the issue, she added.

To a Facebook user's demand that Kondhwa and Sayyed Nagar areas in Pune be sealed and those who attended the Jamaat's gathering (and returned to these areas) be tested, Suleassured that authorities in areas where participants from Nizamuddin event returned were dealing with these issues. Sule also praised the Maharashtra government and police for not giving permission to a similar event in the state.

She, however, added that this was no time to play politics. The NCP leader welcomed the Union cabinet's decision to slash the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament by 30 per cent for one year and to use the money for the fight against coronavirus.

On the cabinet's decision to suspend the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, she said she was not opposed to it. "But I did not get one thing. MPs get Rs 5 crore to carry out development works in their constituencies...we are not opposing the Centre using that fund. But we at least have the right to question what will be done with that money," she said.

She also slammed those circulating video clips on social media which can create a rift within society. Sule praised doctors, nurses and police personnel who are doing their duty during the virus outbreak and appealed people to stay at home to check the contagion.

