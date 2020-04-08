Left Menu
Development News Edition

Awhad should be sacked from ministry: BJP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:08 IST
Awhad should be sacked from ministry: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday demanded that Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari remove state housing minister Jitendra Awhad from the cabinet for his alleged involvement in an assault on a man over a social media post. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a delegation of BJP leaders which met the governor earlier in the day to raise the issue of the Uddhav Thackeray government's `failure' to contain the coronavirus spread in Maharashtra.

In a video message afterwards, Fadnavis said, "It is wrong to post objectionable content and target someone. But if, as per the victim's complaint, Awhad is involved in thrashing the person, he should be removed from the cabinet. "If a minister starts taking law into hand, there will be no law and order in the state. We demand that a First Information Report be registered and strict action be taken," the BJP leader said.

"The way that person was picked up from his home, taken to Awhad's residence and thrashed is not acceptable," Fadnavis added. According to Anant Karmuse (40), a Thane resident, some police personnel took him to Awhad's bungalow on Sunday night, and he was beaten black and blue in the minister's presence over a morphed picture of Awhad he had posted on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestion that Washington could rev...

BSF distributes ration to daily wage labourers in J-K's Pulwama amid lockdown

Continuing its efforts to help the needy during the nationwide lockdown, the Border Security Force BSF on Wednesday distributed ration and other essential items among daily wage labourers in Jammu and Kashmirs Pampore in the Pulwama distric...

No sign Europe's COVID-19 epidemic is at peak, EU disease monitoring agency says

The COVID-19 disease pandemic is still infecting and killing large numbers of people across Europe and there is no sign yet that the peak of the regions outbreak has been reached, the EUs disease monitoring agency said on Wednesday.A risk r...

Tennis-Suspicious match alerts up due to coronavirus shutdown - TIU

Alerts for suspicious betting patterns in tennis increased during the first quarter of 2020 as corruptors targeted lower level tours as the sport headed towards a shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Tennis Integrity Unit TIU said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020