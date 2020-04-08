Provide rations to poor for a month without any formalities: Delhi BJP MP to CM

Delhi BJP MPs on Wednesday extended several suggestions to the city government on the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, including providing rations to the poor for a month without any formalities and roping in NGOs to help in relief efforts. The meeting via video conferencing was attended by five of the seven Lok Sabha members of the BJP and three Rajya Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi. Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari urged the chief minister to look into complaints of poor quality food being distributed from government-run centres, and offered the BJP's services in fighting the coronavirus.

He also suggested that services of NGOs can be availed to help the poor people who are not able to download e-coupons for food. The chief minister appreciated his suggestion and assured Tiwari of looking into the issues raised by him.

"Discussed the issue of corona with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs via video conferencing. Several MPs have given good suggestions which will soon be implemented by the government. We all will have to fight it together," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi after the interaction. Tiwari also emphasized that it was required of all to rise above political differences and contribute in the fight against the epidemic.

The BJP also suggested that like MPs, the Delhi MLAs can contribute from their local area development funds during the crisis. New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi suggested names of some firms for supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. “Would like to thank @ArvindKejriwal Ji who was gracious enough to take my suggestions into account during a vid con today. Today we rose above our differences to unite our efforts against a common cause. Beauty of Indian democracy,” Lekhi tweeted after the meeting.

The BJP MPs also sought information about centres set up by the government to distribute free meals and officials associated with the work, according to a party statement. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir raised the issue of preparedness at hospitals to deal with any spike in coronavirus cases and stock of equipment.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that fire tenders could be used for sanitization work and sports stadiums could be readied for being used as isolation centres. The Delhi government should appeal to those who attended Tablighi Jamaat conference at its Nizamuddin Markaz so that they could be tested and treated if found positive.

He also suggested that the government should provide ration to the poor for one month without any formalities like online application for ration cards..

