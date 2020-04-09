Science News Roundup: Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish and more

Science News Roundup: Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:28 IST
Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish
Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks - Earth's largest fish - with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark's cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree's growth rings.
