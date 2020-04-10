Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Atomic bombs and whale sharks; Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Atomic bombs and whale sharks; Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Atomic bombs and whale sharks: How to calculate age of world's largest fish

Scientists have figured out how to calculate the age of whale sharks - Earth's largest fish - with some guidance from the radioactive fallout spawned by Cold War-era atomic bomb testing. By measuring levels of carbon-14, a naturally occurring radioactive element that also is a by-product of nuclear explosions, the researchers determined that distinct bands present inside the shark's cartilaginous vertebrae are formed annually, like a tree's growth rings.

Ancient string provides further evidence of Neanderthals talents

Neanderthals used plant fibers to create string more than 40,000 years ago at a site in France where they hunted reindeer, further evidence according to scientists of the ingenuity and cognitive capabilities of our closest extinct human relatives. Researchers on Thursday described a string fragment - comprised of three small bundles of fibers twisted together into a cord - associated with a stone cutting tool that may have been used to skin animal carcasses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DoorDash to cut restaurant commissions by half as coronavirus keeps diners at home

DoorDash Inc said on Thursday it would cut commissions by half for its more than 150,000 local restaurant partners in the United States, Canada, and Australia, as the new coronavirus outbreak stops people from dining out. The 100 million co...

Sports-No vaccine, no American fans in stands - says poll

North Americas sports leagues may be itching to return to action but 72 of those who responded to a Seton Hall poll said they would not feel safe to attend games until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is developed. Asked what they would ...

Facebook must face renewed privacy lawsuit over user tracking

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived nationwide litigation accusing Facebook Inc of violating users privacy rights by tracking their internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.The 9th U.S. Circuit Court ...

Fans of card games resort to playing via video chat during social distancing

Fans of popular group card games including Codenames, Spyfall and Cards Against Humanity have turned to playing unofficial online versions during video conferences with friends, as coronavirus restrictions prevent them from meeting up in pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020