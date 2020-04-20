Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR invites applications from govt, private labs having CBNAAT facility

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued advisory and invited applications from Government and Private labs which have Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) facility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 07:54 IST
ICMR invites applications from govt, private labs having CBNAAT facility
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued advisory and invited applications from Government and Private labs which have Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) facility. CBNAAT is mainly used for TB and is approved by US FDA for COVID-19 testing under emergency use authorization.

ICMR in its advisory stated that the specimen collection and transfer of sample for CBNAAT must be performed using appropriate PPE and following all applicable biosafety requirements. "ICMR recommends that any testing with the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS CoV-2 is carried under Biosafety 2 level (BSL-2) conditions and with appropriate biosafety precautions," said ICMR.

Any laboratory which is already functional for SARS CoV2 testing by real-time PCR with the appropriate BSL-2 setup may initiate testing using Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV 2 without any further approval from ICMR. The results of the testing need to be entered on OCMR COVID-19 portal, it added. ICMR stated that any new Government laboratory seeking to initiate CBNAAT must satisfy the following minimum requirements: Availability of BSL-2 level laboratory facility including a molecular biology setup for virological diagnosis and a functioning and calibrated Biosafety cabinet type 2A/2B in the laboratory

"Staff requirements: Availability of following minimum staff--Medical Microbiologists-one or more with experience of work in Molecular Virology, Technicians-At least two to three with relevant experience of work in Molecular Voirology and Multi-Task Staff-one or more for washing and cleaning," said ICMR. Desired expertise of the staff: Good understanding of laboratory biosafety and biosecurity, trained for handling respiratory samples for viral diagnosis and experience of work in virology and handling clinical specimen, especially respiratory samples, it added.

Other requirements include, a robust institutional policy on biomedical waste management of human origin and well defined arrangement for segregation and discarding of biomedical waste. Private laboratories which intend to initiate testing using CBNAAT should have NABL accredition for molecular detection of RNA viruses either by Real Time PCR or by CBNAAT, ICMR added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ICMR

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese Super League to start by July: club chairman

The coronavirus-delayed Chinese Super League CSL season is scheduled to begin in late June or early July, a club chairman says. Suspended leagues across the world, including in Europe, will be watching the CSL with interest as an indicator ...

7 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 68

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 68. Out of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases, 24 people have been cured, one has died while 43 are active cases...

Harry and Meghan blacklist UK tabloids over 'distorted' stories

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan blacklisted four major British tabloids on Sunday, accusing them of publishing stories that were distorted, false and invasive beyond reason, UK media reported. In a scathing letter to the editors of the Sun...

Palghar lynching: Culprits will be brought to justice, says CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020