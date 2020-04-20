Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR-NIO researching role of ocean molecules in COVID-19 cure

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:19 IST
CSIR-NIO researching role of ocean molecules in COVID-19 cure

The Goa-based CSIR-NationalInstitute of Oceanography (NIO) and other units are exploringthe possibility of using marine derived bioactive molecules inthe treatment of COVID-19, and a concept note in thisconnection has been submitted to CSIR, New Delhi, a seniorofficial said on Monday

Director of CSIR-NIO Sunil Kumar Singh told PTI theresearch is aimed at finding whether molecules extracted fromthe depth of the ocean can cure COVID-19

"Molecules having anti-viral and anti-malarialproperties have been extracted by CSIR-NIO scientists andthese molecules will be screened for COVID-19 inhibition. Theentire project is currently in concept form, and a detailedpresentation on it would be made to CSIR very soon," Singhsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

(OFFICIAL)-Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders

Vietjet Aviation has reached agreements with its lenders to delay repayments on loans it used to buy aircraft, the Vietnamese budget airline said on Thursday.Vietjet has reached agreements with domestic and international financial instituti...

Maguire confident Man Utd on course to compete for titles again

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes the Red Devils are on the right track towards contending for the Premier League title again. United have not won the league since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013 and were a mammoth 3...

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products import. With the help of the kits, the state gov...

'Listen to your heart': Indigenous elders channel tough love in Earth Day film

Indigenous elders from Alaska to Australia have come together to deliver some tough love in a new film for Earth Day the human race will only survive if we start putting our minds at the service of our hearts.Produced by Academy and Emmy aw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020