CSIR-NIO researching role of ocean molecules in COVID-19 cure

CSIR-NIO researching role of ocean molecules in COVID-19 curePTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:19 IST
The Goa-based CSIR-NationalInstitute of Oceanography (NIO) and other units are exploringthe possibility of using marine derived bioactive molecules inthe treatment of COVID-19, and a concept note in thisconnection has been submitted to CSIR, New Delhi, a seniorofficial said on Monday
Director of CSIR-NIO Sunil Kumar Singh told PTI theresearch is aimed at finding whether molecules extracted fromthe depth of the ocean can cure COVID-19
"Molecules having anti-viral and anti-malarialproperties have been extracted by CSIR-NIO scientists andthese molecules will be screened for COVID-19 inhibition. Theentire project is currently in concept form, and a detailedpresentation on it would be made to CSIR very soon," Singhsaid.
