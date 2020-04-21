Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Coronavirus the musical: U.S. scientists turn virus into melody to aid research

From tinkling harmonies as the virus disarms cells to clashing and stormy as it replicates, U.S. scientists have translated the novel coronavirus' spiked protein structure to music in an effort to better understand the pathogen. Professor Markus Buehler at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his team used artificial intelligence to transform a model of the protein structure of SARS-CoV-2, as the virus is formally called, into interwoven melodies in a classical musical composition. Ancient marine crocs adapted like whales to ocean life - only earlier

A wondrous lineage of crocodile relatives that developed into fast-swimming seagoing predators at a time when dinosaurs dominated the land adapted to life in the open ocean with a pivotal evolutionary modification also present in whales. But the crocs did it more than 100 million years earlier. Interstellar gatecrasher 2I/Borisov is no ordinary comet

Scientists have discovered that a comet called 2I/Borisov - only the second interstellar object ever detected passing through the solar system - is surprisingly different in its composition from comets hailing from our celestial neighborhood. Gas coming off 2I/Borisov contained high amounts of carbon monoxide - far more than comets formed in our solar system - indicating the object had large concentrations of carbon monoxide ice, researchers said on Monday. NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S. manned mission to space station

NASA on Friday set a launch date of May 27 for its first astronaut mission from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company, SpaceX, will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida - marking the company's first mission carrying humans aboard.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Uzbekistan Airways converts 2 passenger jets into freighters

Uzbekistan Airways, the central Asian nations flagship carrier, is converting two of its Boeing-767-300ER jets into cargo planes to utilize them while its passenger fleet is grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the jets will mak...

Australia's economy to shrink 10% in first half of 2020 - RBA Governor

Australia will suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of 2020 due to coronavirus-driven mobility restrictions, the central banker governor said on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia RBA Governor Philip Lowe...

'The Batman' release pushed to October 2021

Warner Bros Studios The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the DC superhero and directed by Matt Reeves, will now release in October, 2021. The films production was put on halt in mid-March due to coronavirus outbreak and the studio has ...

Time for India to think long-term during COVID19 crisis: Arvind Panagariya

Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said that India must now think long-term to create better paying formal sector jobs by seizing the opportunity presented by multinationals possibly moving out of China to diversify their operations in...
