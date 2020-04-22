Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Cloud brightening' experiment may help cool Great Barrier Reef

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:22 IST
'Cloud brightening' experiment may help cool Great Barrier Reef
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Researchers trying to save the Great Barrier Reef are attempting to cool the unusually warm sea temperatures using 'cloud brightening', a geoengineering technique designed to reflect more of the sun's rays away from the Earth. The team is spraying microscopic seawater droplets into the air over the reef, which creates more cloud cover and more shade in an effort to save the health of one of the world's most important marine ecosystems. In the last few weeks, and for the third time in five years, the Great Barrier Reef has suffered a mass bleaching event where stress from unusually warm water temperatures bleach the coral white and can kill it.

February was the warmest month on record in terms of water temperatures around the reef, with readings in some places of more than 3 degrees Celsius above average for the time of year. "If we can brighten the clouds just a little bit over the whole summer, then we can cool down the water enough to stop some of the coral bleachings," said project leader and Southern Cross University Senior Lecturer Dr. Daniel Harrison. The research comes after Australia suffered a devastating and lengthy bushfire season that burned nearly 12 million hectares (30 million acres) of bushland, killing 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals.

Just before the coronavirus lockdown, the researchers managed to deploy two boats to a site over the Great Barrier Reef, 100km (62miles) west of Townsville, but without the international researchers who had planned to join them. They tested a prototype turbine to atomize seawater and blow it into the air, with a drone in the atmosphere and a sampling vessel 5 kilometers (3.11 miles) away on the sea surface. The water droplets evaporate leaving only tiny salt crystals that float up into the atmosphere allowing water vapor to condense around them, forming clouds. "When we did all the analysis cloud brightening came out as really one of the better ideas that we'd found because there's very high energetic leverage," Harrison said.

"So just a small amount of energy to produce these nano-sized salt crystals results in a very large amount of energy getting reflected back from the cloud and cooling down the coral," he added. Next year, the team plans to test the technology at three times the size, ready for a ten-fold increase a year later, which the researchers say should be able to brighten clouds across a 20-by-20-kilometer area. "If we find out that this technology works as well as we hope then one day we could have these machines scattered all through the Great Barrier Reef," Harrison said. "This might buy us a couple of decades but at the same time it's absolutely essential that we reduce our emissions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Shaw says returned hungrier from doping 'mistake'

The time spent away from cricket felt like a torture but India opener Prithvi Shaw believes he returned hungrier after serving a doping ban last year. Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Indian cricket board for the d...

Second batch of 225 Iran returnees reaches Ladakh after undergoing quarantine in Rajasthan

The second batch of 225 pilgrims who had returned from Iran reached here on Wednesday in a special Indian Air Force plane after undergoing quarantine in Rajasthan, officials said. The returnees, 208 hailing from Kargil and 17 from Leh, were...

India probes alleged dumping of flat rolled copper products from China, 5 other Asian countries

India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of copper alloy flat rolled products -- used by auto and electrical industries -- from China, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, following a complaint. A domestic manufacturer...

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all sectors, mining body FIMI has urged the government to withdraw the 15 per cent duty on export of non-metallurgical grade bauxite as its outbound shipments can bring in additional revenues for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020