Science News Roundup: Land-dwelling insects drop in population and Tricks for teaching science during a pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Land-dwelling insects drop in population but freshwater bugs doing better

The world's ants, bees, butterflies, grasshoppers, fireflies and other land-dwelling insects have been suffering population drops of about 9% per decade but freshwater bugs such as dragonflies and mosquitoes have been rallying, researchers said on Thursday. The findings, based on 166 sets of data covering 1,676 sites in 41 countries dating as far back as 1925, provided a nuanced assessment for insects, the most ubiquitous and diverse animals on the planet, with the strongest declines documented in the Midwestern United States and in Germany.

Burping bags and dancing raisins: Tricks for teaching science during a pandemic

Texas science teacher Avri DiPietro has a secret weapon in her tool kit to help keep her students engaged now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to stay home indefinitely. It's a home experiment known as "the burping bag." The assignment calls for her sixth graders to combine vinegar and baking soda in a plastic bag, either in their kitchens or backyards. If all goes as planned, burps and belches will ring out across the small southeastern Texas town where DiPietro teaches, as the acidic vinegar meets the sodium bicarbonate, releasing gas from the bag.

ESPN to air MLB The Show Players League championship

Select upcoming games from the MLB The Show Players League, including the playoffs, will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network. ESPN2 will show regular-season matchups on Thursday and Saturday, with MLB Network taking the reins on Su...

Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted



