Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar

BP Plc has won Australian government backing for a feasibility study into producing hydrogen using wind and solar power to split water and converting the hydrogen to ammonia in Western Australia. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency said on Friday it would provide A$1.7 million ($1.1 million) toward the A$4.4 million feasibility study, part of a push by the government to make the country a major producer of hydrogen by 2030. Green hydrogen's time has come, say advocates eying post-pandemic world

Hydrogen has long been touted as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Now, as major economies prepare green investments to kickstart growth, advocates spy a golden chance to drag the niche energy into the mainstream of a post-pandemic world. Green hydrogen was pushed to the fore last week when Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, said the technology was "ready for the big time" and urged governments to channel investments into the fuel. Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings

At an outer suburban manufacturing plant, engineer Byron Kennedy is resetting a machine to spray-print a layer of copper on to a door handle, aiming to use the metal's antiviral properties to counter the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. His firm Spee3D is better known as a producer of 3D printers for copper and aluminium, used by customers including the Australian defence force and U.S. Marines to rapidly print new parts to get broken equipment back in action without waiting days for spares to arrive. 'Full-flower supermoon' rises on world starting to emerge from pandemic lockdowns

The last "supermoon" of 2020 rose in the night sky on Thursday over a world beginning to re-emerge after weeks of coronavirus-related lockdowns. The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the Earth at the full moon. May's full moon - at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring - is also called a "flower moon" - hence Thursday's "full-flower supermoon." Abbott coronavirus test is accurate; infected mother's breast milk may protect infants

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New coronavirus antibody test highly accurate

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

China 'shocked' by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus action -diplomat 

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and it was shocking and regretful that Washington changed its mind on Friday, a Chinese diplomat ...

Prepare Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to make agriculture sector profitable: Telangana CM to officials

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to prepare a Comprehensive Agriculture Policy for the state with an aim to make the agriculture sector profitable. During the video conference, the CM said, A Compre...

Fire hits Moscow hospital housing virus victims

A fire at a Moscow hospital treating people infected by the new coronavirus killed one patient and forced the evacuation of about 200 othersNews reports said the fire at the facility in the northern part of the city has been extinguished. N...

