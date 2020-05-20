Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six feet distancing not enough to stop virus transmission in light winds: Study

PTI | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:49 IST
Six feet distancing not enough to stop virus transmission in light winds: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The current physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet may be insufficient to prevent COVID-19 transmission, according to a study that says a mild cough in low wind speeds can propel saliva droplets by as much as 18 feet. Researchers, including those from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus, said a good baseline for studying the airborne transmission of viruses, like the one behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is a deeper understanding of how particles travel through the air when people cough. In the study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, they said even with a slight breeze of about four kilometers per hour (kph), saliva travels 18 feet in 5 seconds. "The droplet cloud will affect both adults and children of different heights," said study co-author Dimitris Drikakis from the University of Nicosia. According to scientists, shorter adults and children could be at higher risk if they are located within the trajectory of the saliva droplets.

They said saliva is a complex fluid, which travels suspended in the bulk of surrounding air released by a cough, adding that many factors affect how saliva droplets travel in the air. These factors, the study noted, include the size and number of droplets, how they interact with one another, and the surrounding air as they disperse and evaporate, how heat and mass are transferred, and the humidity and temperature of the surrounding air. In the study, the scientists created a computer simulation to examine the state of every saliva droplet moving through the air in front of a coughing person.

The model considered the effects of humidity, dispersion forces, interactions of molecules of saliva and air, and how the droplets change from liquid to vapor and evaporate, along with a grid representing the space in front of a coughing person. Each grid, the scientists said, holds information about variables like pressure, fluid velocity, temperature, droplet mass, and droplet position. The study analyzed the fates of nearly 1,008 simulated saliva droplets and solved as many as 3.7 million equations. "The purpose of the mathematical modeling and simulation is to take into account all the real coupling or interaction mechanisms that may take place between the main bulk fluid flow and the saliva droplets, and between the saliva droplets themselves," explained Talib Dbouk, another co-author of the study.

However, the researchers added that further studies are needed to determine the effect of ground surface temperature on the behavior of saliva in air. They also believe that indoor environments, especially ones with air conditioning, may significantly affect the particle movement through the air. This work is important since it concerns safety distance guidelines, and advances the understanding of the transmission of airborne diseases, Drikakis said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai Motor India launches new version of mid-sized sedan Verna

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan Verna priced between Rs 9.3 lakh and Rs 15.09 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Named as Spirited New Verna, the new offering comes in BSVI-compliant three engi...

Met Gala 2020 officially cancelled

Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020. According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Arts mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball indefinitely in the face of the COVID-19 ...

Luke Shaw 'itching to do more ball work'

Manchester Uniteds Luke Shaw expressed elation over the resumption of group training and said that the players are itching to do more ball work. Shaw said the players will return to training in small groups on Wednesday.Im even more excited...

Plea to strike down Delhi Minorities Commission Act; HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP governments response to a plea claiming that the Delhi Minorities Commission Act was invalid and seeking the removal of DMC chairperson Zafarul Islam KhanA bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020