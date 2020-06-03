4.3 magnitude earthquake hits India-Bangladesh border

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits India-Bangladesh borderPTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:18 IST
A moderate intensity earthquake,measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the India-Bangladesh border on Wednesday morning but there were noreports of any damage, officials said
The earthquake took place around 7.10 am and itsepicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 kmsoutheast of Sohra, officials at the Regional SeismologicalCentre here said
The tremor was felt by people across Meghalaya butthere was no immediate report of any damage, a senior policeofficer told PTI.
