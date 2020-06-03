Cyclone Nisarga shows signs of weakening

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 PM at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 PM, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. The storm lay 75 kilometers southeast of Mumbai and 65 kilometers west of Pune

"It has started weakening. The wind speed is currently 90-100 kilometers per hour and the intensity will reduce further by evening," he said

The cyclone will further weaken into a cyclonic storm by evening and into a deep depression by late-night, an IMD bulletin said.