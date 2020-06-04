Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists in Pune discover long-sought tiny explosions on the Sun

A group of scientists working at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Pune, have recently discovered tiny flashes of radio light from all over the Sun.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 11:42 IST
Scientists in Pune discover long-sought tiny explosions on the Sun
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A group of scientists working at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Pune, have recently discovered tiny flashes of radio light from all over the Sun. This work was led by Surajit Mondal, a PhD student working under the supervision of Professor Divya Oberoi, a faculty member at NCRA, along with Dr. Atul Mohan, his former student at NCRA, now at the Rosseland Centre for Solar Physics, Norway.

They have identified smoking guns for these small magnetic explosions and hence the first-ever evidence for their existence in explaining the long-pending coronal heating problem. In their journey to unravel this mystery, scientists have already figured out that the extra energy heating up the corona must be coming from the magnetic fields of the Sun; but the methodology is not known yet.

The strength of the magnetic fields vary a lot from one place on the surface of the Sun to another, by more than a factor of 1,000, but the corona is hot everywhere. So, this heating process has to work all over the corona, even in regions of weak magnetic fields. Until now the process of how this magnetic energy is deposited in the corona had remained a mystery.

"What made this breakthrough possible is the availability of data from a new technology instrument, the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), and the work which we have been doing for the past few years at NCRA to build the techniques and tools to make the most sensitive solar radio images from this data. The very weak radio flashes we have discovered are about 100 times weaker than the weakest bursts reported till now," said Professor Oberoi. Surajit Mondal, the lead author of this work said, "What makes this really exciting is that these flashes are present everywhere on the Sun and at all times, including in the regions of weak magnetic fields, the so-called 'quiet Sun' regions."

"Our preliminary estimates suggest that these tiny magnetic explosions should collectively have enough energy to heat the corona, which is exactly what is needed for solving the coronal heating problem," Dr. Mohan added. "With this work, we have the strongest evidence till date that these tiny explosions, originally referred to as nanoflares in Professor Parker's theory in 1988, can indeed be heating up the corona. It is just that they have turned out to be more than 1,000 times weaker than his prediction and it took us a long time to find them. This is an excellent example of how progress in technology enables progress in science," concluded Professor Oberoi.

The Sun is the brightest object in the sky and has been studied for hundreds of years. But it continues to hide some secrets which scientists from across the world are working hard to unlock. We all know that the visible Sun is extremely hot, at a temperature of about 5,500 degrees Celsius. Surprisingly, on top of this sits a layer of gas which is at a temperature of almost two million degrees, over 300 times hotter than the surface of the Sun! We can get a glimpse of this layer of the gas during a total solar eclipse, called the corona because it looks like a crown.

What heats up the corona to two million degrees is one of the most challenging puzzles about the Sun and a reasonable answer has not been found till date. It is a fact that as we get closer to a source of heat, it becomes hotter. On the Sun, the source of heat is deep inside it. So, how is it that on top of the very hot surface of the Sun, there is a layer which is 300 times hotter? One efficient way of extracting this energy from the magnetic fields involves numerous tiny explosions taking place all over the Sun, all the time.

Individually these explosions are too weak, but collectively they have sufficient energy to heat the entire corona due to sheer numbers. Many attempts have been made to look for X-rays and ultraviolet light emitted by these explosions but none have been successful. It was concluded that if they exist, these tiny explosions were too weak to be detected by even the best instruments available today. These explosions are also expected to give rise to tiny flashes of radio lights, but till now there were no telescopes sensitive enough to detect them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Etihad to resume transit flights after UAE lifts suspension

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways will resume carrying transit passengers from certain destinations on June 10 after the United Arab Emirates government lifted a suspension on those flights.Passengers from 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia wi...

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for films like Choti Si Baat and Rajnigandha passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai. Filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association IFTDA As...

FTSE 100 retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip index was down ...

European shares inch lower ahead of ECB meeting, carmakers drag

A European stock market rally paused on Thursday, with investors focussing on a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to provide more aid for the battered euro zone economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020