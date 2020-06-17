2.5 magnitude earthquake hits north of Mumbai
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale struck 103 km north of Mumbai on Wednesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:48 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale struck 103 km north of Mumbai on Wednesday. "An earthquake of 2.5 magnitudes was recorded 103 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 11:51 am," said National Center for Seismology.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported. Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
