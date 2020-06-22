Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the yearDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the true "ring of fire".
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- Africa
- South Asia
- East Asia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Africa's essential truckers say they face virus stigma
S.Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients
ECA to host policy dialogue on 'Building Back Better with African Youth'
Rugby-Lions tour dates for S.Africa could depend on global calendar
Schools reopen in S.Africa as parents worry about safeguards