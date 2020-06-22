Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East

In Dubai, people could see over 85 percent of the sun covered by the moon, with photographers taking stunning photos of the eclipse over the iconic Burj Khalifa building. It was a sight that will not be possible in the country for another 14 years, according to Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Astronomy Group Hasan al-Hariri.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-06-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 07:14 IST
Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East

Stargazers in Africa, Asia and parts of the Middle East looked to the skies this weekend to witness a partial solar eclipse. It was known as a “ring of fire” because the moon covered most, but not all, of the sun. It started at at 11:45 p.m. EDT Saturday and went until 5:34 a.m. EDT Sunday.

Millions from Dubai to Taiwan to Japan to India watched the solar spectacle. In Dubai, people could see over 85 percent of the sun covered by the moon, with photographers taking stunning photos of the eclipse over the iconic Burj Khalifa building.

It was a sight that will not be possible in the country for another 14 years, according to Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Astronomy Group Hasan al-Hariri. Al-Hariri said while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had halted their plans for a gathering to see the rare phenomena, the group has turned to the internet to help people observe the partial eclipse, providing a live feed of the moon as it passes between the earth and the sun.

“An eclipse is kind of a rare event. It usually happens two times in a year, but it differs from location to location so it's not fixed in one location. Now we were fortunate to have it, the one which was in December last year and this one, and then we will have one similar to this after 14 years. So it's kind of something a bit rare to observe.” The observatory also sold solar eclipse glasses to the public to observe the eclipse safely. An overcast sky didn't deter enthusiasts in India with the partial eclipse also visible in the New Delhi sky.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday dismissed that he sexually assaulted a woman, who shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter. According to a woman named Danielle, she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014.As reported by The Holly...

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...

Sikh abducted in Afghanistan, Afghan American Sikhs seek India's support

By Reena Bhardwaj An Afghanistan Sikh was abducted from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan four days ago, confirmed the Afghan Sikh community living in the United States.The man identified as Nidhan Singh, hails from Tsamkani distri...

Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020