Earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred 44 km east-northeast of Kohima, Nagaland at 12.40 pm on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The depth of the quake was 6.6 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 25.77 (latitude) and 94.54 (longitude).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.8, Occurred on 22-06-2020, 12:40:24 IST, Lat: 25.77 and Long: 94.54, Depth: 6.6 Km, Location: 44km ENE of Kohima, Nagaland, India," the NSE tweeted. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres.