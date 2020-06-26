Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hit by coronavirus and wild weather, Italy now battles locusts

By Thin Lei Win ROME, June 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Swarms of locusts have stripped thousands of hectares of pasture and cropland in Sardinia, devastating farmers already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, farming groups said. Their numbers fuelled by rising temperatures, the pests have damaged nearly 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of grazing land in the central province of Nuoro, said Michele Arbau, of the Sardinia branch of Italian agricultural association Coldiretti.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:25 IST
Hit by coronavirus and wild weather, Italy now battles locusts
Representative Image Image Credit: www.fao.org

Swarms of locusts have stripped thousands of hectares of pasture and cropland in Sardinia, devastating farmers already struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, farming groups said.

Their numbers fuelled by rising temperatures, the pests have damaged nearly 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of grazing land in the central province of Nuoro, said Michele Arbau, of the Sardinia branch of Italian agricultural association Coldiretti. "Farmers have lost the summer pasture and partly the fodder for autumn and winter… and the very few people who grew barley had to give that up too," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

During the summer months, locusts are a common phenomenon on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia - known for its idyllic beaches and exclusive resorts - but this year's outbreak has been much larger than normal. Last year, the pests destroyed about 2,500 hectares in what was then described as the worst outbreak since the end of World War Two.

More extreme weather driven by climate change can affect the development and spread of insect infestations, including locusts, according to Ignazio Floris, a professor of entomology at the University of Sassari in northwest Sardinia. Rising temperatures can cause longer dry periods, leading soils to become arid and unplanted, which creates ideal conditions for insects that like laying their eggs in dry, untilled soil, he said.

More frequent extreme weather swings - including drought in 2017, too much rain in 2018, and both extremes last year in Sardinia - also seem to be spurring bigger locust invasions, said Coldiretti's Arbau. More idle farmland on the island also is a factor, with more farmers leaving land unplanted because they can no longer sell their harvest at a profit, Arbau said.

The locust invasion adds to Italy's woes. The country was the first in Europe to be badly hit by the coronavirus and it is still recovering from the pandemic, which has killed more than 34,000 people the fourth-highest death rate in the world and infected nearly 240,000.

During a nationwide lockdown in March and April, Italian farmers also had to grapple with a shortage of farmworkers and a cold snap that destroyed vast swathes of fruit. The latest threat comes from Moroccan locusts, a species native to southern Europe including Sardinia. The pests are different from the desert locusts wreaking havoc in East Africa.

Key to limiting their destruction is early monitoring, with eggs laid in the soil "easily eliminated by surface tillage where possible", said entomologist Floris. Once the insects reached the adult stage, however as at present there is very little that can be done to control them, said Alexandre Latchininsky, a locust expert with the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

But farmers can prepare for next year by applying an ecologically-safe, fungus-based pesticide, he said. "I suggest farmers' organizations consider this biocontrol option for next year when they will undoubtedly face the Moroccan locust problem again," he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Assam announces 2-week lockdown in Kamprup Metropolitan district as coronavirus cases rise

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases.Sarma also inf...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 252 p.m.Mizoram reports two more COVID-19 cases as states tally rises to 147. 243 p.m.Twelve hour night curfew will be implemented in Ass...

Spaniards took out 18.4% fewer residential mortgages in April

Spaniards took out 18.4 fewer house mortgages in April, Spains first full month under one of Europes strictest coronavirus lockdowns, compared with the same period last year, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.The ...

Japanese startup creates "connected" face mask for coronavirus new normal

As face coverings become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese startup Donut Robotics has developed an internet-connected smart mask that can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into eight other languages.The white plas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020