Left Menu
Development News Edition

India must raise Tibet issue with China, says exiled leader

"India has the largest Tibetan population in exile, the Dalai Lama calls himself proud son of India, and historically geopolitically, culturally, and for all these reasons, India can raise the issue of Tibet," Sangay told the Foreign Correspondents Club of India, South Asia. The Indian government has in recent years discouraged large-scale Tibetan protests and even banned a rally to mark the 60th anniversary of the uprising in 2018 in order not to upset China.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:23 IST
India must raise Tibet issue with China, says exiled leader
Image Credit:

The political leader of Tibetans in exile on Monday urged India to take a more prominent role in resolving the Tibetan issue with China, an appeal that could further inflame tensions between the two Asian giants.

India and China are locked in their most serious political crisis in years after a deadly clash between soldiers on their disputed Himalayan border which has reignited long-standing differences between the world's two most populous countries. China has long reviled the Tibetans' spiritual leader the Dalai Lama - who lives in India in exile - as a dangerous separatist and his activities in India have been a source of friction.

But Lobsang Sangay, president of the Tibetan government-in-exile based in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, said China's expansionist policy had resulted in renewed focus on the Tibetans' struggle for autonomy and India had a unique role to play. "India has the largest Tibetan population in exile, the Dalai Lama calls himself proud son of India, and historically geopolitically, culturally, and for all these reasons, India can raise the issue of Tibet," Sangay told the Foreign Correspondents Club of India, South Asia.

The Indian government has in recent years discouraged large-scale Tibetan protests and even banned a rally to mark the 60th anniversary of the uprising in 2018 in order not to upset China. But following the clash this month in the Ladakh region in western Himalayas in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, former Indian diplomats and military generals have suggested the government ends its reluctance to promote the Tibetans' cause.

Sangay said Tibet, which historically served as a buffer between India and China, is just as important for India as it is for China's security. "India for various reasons has a lot at stake, it should intervene and take up the leadership in solving the issue of Tibet," Sangay said.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay on playing transgender character in 'Laxmmi Bomb': Was mindful to not offend any community

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday said his character in Laxmmi Bomb as a transgender person is the most mentally intense role of his three decade-long career and he had to be careful about delivering his performance without offending any communi...

India, France review progress of multi-faceted cooperation, discuss COVID-19

India and France on Monday exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewed the progress of their multi-faceted cooperation, the External Affairs Ministry said here. Foreign Secr...

Lucknow District Court to remain closed for 2 days after detection of COVID-19 case

After the detection of a COVID-19 case, Lucknow District Court on Monday announced that it will remain closed for two days. The court will reopen after sanitisation activities are undertaken, it said.A total of 685 new COVID-19 cases were r...

UDF ousts Kerala Congress (M)-Jose K Mani faction over panchayat prez post issue

The Kerala Congress M faction, led by Jose K Mani, was ousted from the Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF on Monday in connection with the tussle over the Kottayam district panchayat chief post. The ouster follows the factions refusal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020