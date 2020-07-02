Small swarms of locusts seen in Punjab's Bathinda, Mansa

A few very small swarms of locusts were spotted in some villages in Bathinda and Mansa districts of Punjab with agricultural officials ruling out any damage to crops by them on Thursday. Officials said locusts, which are very less in number, do not pose any threat to crops but growers have been asked to remain alert.

During survey by the Agriculture Department officials, a swarm of 80 to 90 locusts was spotted at Laleana village in Talwandi Sabo block, while another group of 30 to 40 insects was seen in Kuttiwal khurd village of Maur block and yet another group of 35 to 40 locusts were seen in Ramniwas village under Rampura block in Bathinda district, officials said. Some locusts were also seen in two villages in Budhlada block in Mansa district, they added.

Officials said they might have come from Rajasthan after chemicals were used there to contain them. They further said they would be eaten away by birds. Officials said farmers have been asked to be alert and inform the department officials as and when they see any attack by swarms of locusts.

Punjab Agriculture Department Director Sawtantar Airi said there was no need to panic. "We have made all requisite arrangements to tackle any attack by swarms of locusts," said Airi.

Swarm of locusts, popularly known as 'tiddi dal', are known to devour vegetation wherever they settle. In the past, farmers in different parts of the country have faced huge losses due to crop damage caused by swarms of locusts. Locusts are short-horned grasshoppers with highly migratory habits and voracious feeding behaviour.