Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7 p.m. at a depth of 35 kilometres

The tremors of the quake were also felt in Delhi-NCR, triggering panic among people. There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property. Since April, 20 earthquakes have been recorded in and around Delhi. Of the 20, two were above magnitude 4. The historical earthquake catalogue shows that there were strong earthquakes in the Delhi-NCR -- of 6.5 magnitude at Delhi in 1720; 6.8 at Mathura in 1803; 5.5 near Mathura in 1842; 6.7 near Bulandshahar in 1956; 6 near Faridabad in 1960 and 5.8 near Moradabad in 1966

The Delhi-NCR has been identified as the second highest seismic hazard zone (Zone IV).