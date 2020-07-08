Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report published on animals used for science in NZ during 2017 and 2018

According to these reports, 314,571 animals were used for research, testing and teaching purposes in 2017 and 301,335 animals were used in 2018. In total 615,906 animals were used over the two-year period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-07-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 09:08 IST
Report published on animals used for science in NZ during 2017 and 2018
Many of these animals died with 54% and 35% of the total number of animals used in 2017 and 2018 being killed for, during or after use in research, testing or teaching. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Ministry for Primary Industries has published their official reports on the animals used for research, testing and teaching purposes in New Zealand during 2017 and 2018. These reports have been made publicly available here.

According to these reports, 314,571 animals were used for research, testing and teaching purposes in 2017 and 301,335 animals were used in 2018. In total 615,906 animals were used over the two-year period.

Many of these animals died with 54% and 35% of the total number of animals used in 2017 and 2018 being killed for, during or after use in research, testing or teaching.

Cows (102,520 in total) were the most used animals in 2018 whereas fish (101,167 in total) were in 2017. Over 2,600 dogs and 700 cats were used in 2018 alone.

Among the more surprising species used in 2018 were spider monkeys and chimpanzees. Further details were provided on the use of the chimpanzees who had blood samples taken during a separate procedure. However, details on the use of the spider monkeys were not provided.

"These reports highlight how far we still have to go as a country in eliminating animal experimentation and how many animals are still suffering behind closed doors. We have a lot of work ahead of us!"

Examples of the high impact studies mentioned in the reports include:

Rabbits being used to try and develop a surgically induced model of bladder dysfunction.Caged possums being fed 1080.Cows being fistulated.Guinea pigs being used to test animal vaccines."This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many animals who will have suffered and died in NZ labs whose stories we'll never get to hear."

"While the most evident part of these reports is that thousands of animals are still used in unacceptable ways, if you dig a bit deeper there is a tiny glimmer of hope."

"The new format of these reports now tells us more than we've ever known about how many animals are used in science. A wider scope of animals is now captured in the annual statistics including animals purposely bred with compromised welfare and animals who were killed for the purpose of using their tissues."

"While these may sound like small changes, any progress in making this well-hidden industry more transparent is a change worth celebrating. These changes haven't come out of nowhere either, they're a result of the hard work of many people behind the scenes including staff at MPI."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on dog meat by Nagaland govt sparks debate

Following the Nagaland governments order to ban the trading of dogs and also the sale of both cooked and uncooked dog-meat, a debate has emerged as to whether the order passed by the state government is democratic or not. While regarded as ...

Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

A crucial meeting of Nepals ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his s...

Horse racing-Victoria horses banned from NSW tracks after border closure

Racehorses from the Australian state of Victoria were banned from courses and stables in New South Wales on Wednesday, Racing NSW said. The ban follows Tuesdays closure of the border between the countrys two most populous states because of ...

Paris Jackson opens up about past self-harm attempts

Actor-Model Paris Jackson recently admitted that she struggles with body image, and faced self-harm in the past. According to Fox News, in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020