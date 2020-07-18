Left Menu
NASA to provide live coverage of Mars 2020 Perseverance rover launch

The Mars 2020 mission seeks to better understand the geology and climate of the Red Planet and search for signs of ancient life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:52 IST
Image Credit: NASA

NASA will provide live coverage for the launch and pre-launch activities of its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover which is scheduled to launch on July 30, Thursday, 7:50 a.m. EDT on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the US space agency said on Saturday.

The Mars 2020 mission seeks to better understand the geology and climate of the Red Planet and search for signs of ancient life. The instruments onboard the rover will also collect rock and soil samples for a possible return to Earth by future missions. In addition, it will also demonstrate new technologies that will help in the future robotic and human exploration of Mars.

All the activities will be broadcasted on NASA Television and the agency's official website. Here's the complete coverage schedule for pre-launch and launch activities:

July 27, 2020

  • Mars 2020 Prelaunch News Conference - 1 PM
  • Mars 2020 Mission Engineering/Science Briefing - 3 PM

July 28, 2020

  • Mars 2020 Mars Sample Return Briefing - 2 PM
  • Mars 2020 Mission Tech and Humans to Mars Briefing - 4 PM

July 29, 2020

  • Administrator Briefing - Noon

July 30, 2020 (launch day)

  • NASA TV live launch coverage - 7 AM
  • Postlaunch News Conference - 11: 30 AM

