Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telescope snaps family portrait of 2 planets around baby sun

For the first time, a telescope has captured a family portrait of another solar system with not just one, but two planets posing directly for the cameras while orbiting a star like our sun.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:09 IST
Telescope snaps family portrait of 2 planets around baby sun
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

For the first time, a telescope has captured a family portrait of another solar system with not just one, but two planets posing directly for the cameras while orbiting a star like our sun. This baby sun and its two giant gas planets are fairly close by galactic standards at 300 light-years away.

The snapshot — released Wednesday — was taken by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile's Atacama Desert. What makes this group shot so appealing is it's a "very young version of our own sun," said Alexander Bohn of the Netherlands' Leiden University, who led the study.

Bohn said he was "extremely excited" about the discovery. "This is the first time astronomers were able to capture such a shot," he said in an email. The observations can help scientists better understand the evolution of our own solar system.

Astronomers typically confirm worlds around other stars by observing brief but periodic dimming of the starlight, indicating an orbiting planet. Such indirect observations have identified thousands planets in our Milky Way galaxy. It's much harder and less common for a telescope to directly observe these so-called exoplanets. To directly spot two of them around the same star is even rarer. Only two multi-planet solar systems have been spotted using the direct method, both with stars quite different than our sun, according to the observatory.

Of the 4,183 exoplanets confirmed to date, only 48 of them have been directly imaged — just 1 percent, according to NASA statistics. Direct imaging provides humanity's best chance to detect life outside our solar system, if it exists, Bohn said. By observing light from the planets themselves, the atmospheres can be analysed for molecules and elements that might suggest life.

The work published in Wednesday's Astrophysical Journal Letters reveals "a snapshot of an environment that is very similar to our solar system, but at a much earlier stage of its evolution," Bohn said. The star — officially known as TYC 8998-760-1 and located in the Musca, or the Fly, constellation — is barely 17 million years old. By contrast, our sun is 4.5 billion years old.

The two newly discovered gas giants around this young star orbit at a much greater distance than Jupiter and Saturn do our sun — requiring a few thousand years to complete one revolution, or calendar year. They also weigh in with greater masses than our own outer planets. The researchers took multiple images of this youthful solar system over the past year to verify the findings, while reviewing older data. A disk on the telescope known as a coronagraph blocked the starlight, exposing the two much fainter planets.

Future instruments like ESO's Extremely Large Telescope, still five years away, should be able to detect even smaller, less dense planets. The main mirror will span 128 feet (39 meters), more than four times the size of the Very Large Telescope, making it the "the world's biggest eye on the sky," according to the ESO. For now, there is no evidence that this young star has more planets, but "it is certainly possible and they might just be too faint," Bohn said.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

Major League Baseball hasnt always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years, with leagues like the NBA and NFL usually taking centre stage. But in the aftermath of George Floyds death in Minneapolis and because ...

Punjab CM directs Chief Secy to formulate guidelines for film, song shootings

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the State Chief Secretary to formulate clear guidelines for shooting of films, songs and other entertainment programmes safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Ministe...

Rawat invites Google to invest in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday urged Google CEO Sundar Pichai to invest in the state, saying there is a great scope for investments in the information technology IT sector in small towns. In a letter to Pichai...

Judge to hear Oregon request to restrain federal agents

A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday on Oregons request for a restraining order against federal agents sent to the states biggest city to quell protests that have spiralled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020