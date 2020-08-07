Left Menu
Science New Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk

Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk

White House unveils partnership to boost quantum science education

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy said on Wednesday the Trump administration is launching a national education partnership to expand access to K-12 quantum information science (QIS) education with major companies and research institutions.

Science New Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more
Special Report: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant

As countries scramble to test for the novel coronavirus, a Chinese company has become a go-to name around the world. BGI Group, described in one 2015 study as "Goliath" in the fast-growing field of genomics research, is using an opening created by the pandemic to expand its footprint globally. In the past six months, it says it has sold 35 million rapid COVID-19 testing kits to 180 countries and built 58 labs in 18 countries. Some of the equipment has been donated by BGI's philanthropic arm, promoted by China's embassies in an extension of China's virus diplomacy.

Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk; exposure to common cold may limit disease severity

Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk White House unveils partnership to boost quantum science education

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy said on Wednesday the Trump administration is launching a national education partnership to expand access to K-12 quantum information science (QIS) education with major companies and research institutions. The public-private initiative with the National Science Foundation includes Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services, Boeing Co, Alphabet Inc's Google , IBM Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Microsoft Corp, the University of Illinois and University of Chicago. The National Science Foundation is also awarding $1 million to QIS education.

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Mahathir admits Malaysia's ties with India strained due to his Kashmir remarks

Malaysias former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has admitted that his countrys ties with India strained due to his remarks on Kashmir, but said other than that the relationship between the two countries was very good, under his leadership....

Glass half empty: Italy, France seek premium wine output cut as virus hits sales

Leading producers Italy and France are looking to slash premium wine output from the upcoming harvest to shore up prices after the coronavirus pandemic hammered sales and led to a glut of stock. In Italy domestic demand for wine is expected...

15 killed in landslide; Over 50 missing as monsoon rains pound Kerala

At least 15 people were killed and around 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in Rajamala in this high-range district in Kerala e...

George and Amal Clooney donate USD 100,000 to Beirut explosion relief efforts

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife, Amal, who is a native of Beirut, have pledged USD 100,000 to a number of charities in Lebanon, two days after a massive explosion occurred in the countrys capital city. According to Entertainment ...
