Left Menu
Development News Edition

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Scientists developed a method of combining multiple factors that could influence whether a child is likely to develop type 1 diabetes. The combined risk score approach incorporates genetics, clinical factors such as the family history of diabetes, and their count of islet autoantibodies -- biomarkers known to be implicated in type 1 diabetes.

ANI | Seattle | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:33 IST
New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists developed a method of combining multiple factors that could influence whether a child is likely to develop type 1 diabetes. The combined risk score approach incorporates genetics, clinical factors such as the family history of diabetes, and their count of islet autoantibodies -- biomarkers known to be implicated in type 1 diabetes. The study led by scientists at the University of Exeter and the Pacific Northwest Research Institute in Seattle used the TEDDY data. Scientists at seven international sites have followed 7,798 children at high risk of developing type 1 diabetes from birth, over nine years, in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) Study. The TEDDY Study is a large international study funded primarily by the US National Institutes of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as well as by the charity JDRF.

In research published in Nature Medicine, the research team found that the new combined approach dramatically improved prediction of which children would develop type 1 diabetes, potentially allowing better diabetes risk counselling of families. Most importantly, the new approach doubled the efficiency of programmes to screen newborns to prevent the potentially deadly condition of ketoacidosis, a consequence of type 1 diabetes in which insulin deficiency causes the blood to become too acidic. Identifying which children are at the highest risk will also benefit clinical trials on drugs that are showing promise in preventing the condition. Dr Lauric Ferrat at the University of Exeter Medical School said: "At the moment, 40 per cent of children who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes have the severe complication of ketoacidosis. For the very young this is life-threatening, resulting in long intensive hospitalizations and in some cases even paralysis or death. Using our new combined approach to identify which babies will develop diabetes can prevent these tragedies, and ensure children are on the right treatment pathway earlier in life, meaning better health."

Professor William Hagopian of the Pacific Northwest Research Institute, said: "We're really excited by these findings. They suggest that the routine heel prick testing of babies done at birth could go a long way towards preventing early sickness as well as predicting which children will get type 1 diabetes years later. We're now putting this to the test in a trial in Washington State. We hope it will ultimately be used internationally to identify the condition as early as possible, and to power efforts to prevent the disease." Researchers believe the combined approach can also be rolled out to predict the onset of other diseases with a strong genetic component that is identifiable in childhood, such as celiac disease.

Sanjoy Dutta, JDRF Vice President of Research, said:" We know that while genetics have a strong correlation as a risk factor for family members to develop T1D, most newly diagnosed individuals do not have a known family history. JDRF has been exploring the non-genetic, environmental risk factors that trigger T1D to help develop treatments to forestall or prevent disease onset." (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM launches Indira Van Mitan Yojana

Aiming to make the forest dwellers in Chhattisgarh self-reliant, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced the launch of Indira Van Mitan Yojana on the occasion of World Tribal Day. He said that under this scheme, groups of youth wi...

Mumbai-based gang busted for cheating people on pretext of jobs, 7 held in Vadodara

Vadodara police on Sunday busted a Mumbai based gang and arrested seven people, for duping people on the pretext of offering them jobs.According to the police, the gang used to cheat people from various states on the pretext of providing jo...

NBA fines Warriors' Green $50K for comments on Booker

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green 50,000 on Sunday for violating the leagues anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to Greens comments on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker that he made Friday while serving as an...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 177, a state government bulletin said. A total of 530 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,156, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,981 active coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020