Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dignitaries emphasize need to maintain energy created by IIA founder Dr Vainu Bappu

The institute celebrates the birthday of Dr Manali Kallat Vainu Bappu, who contributed to the establishment of the modern Indian Institute of Astrophysics, as Founders Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:07 IST
Dignitaries emphasize need to maintain energy created by IIA founder Dr Vainu Bappu
Director, Prof Annapurni Subramaniam took the audience through the formation and growth of IIA through short messages from previous directors of the institute. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

The Founder's Day in the 50th year of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) was celebrated with dignitaries emphasizing the need to maintain the energy and enthusiasm created by its founder Dr Vainu Bappu by fusing the new ideas of young people with the wisdom and experience gained over five decades.

"The 50th year is special in the journey of the scientific institute, which was started with the great vision of Dr VainuBappu. It is now in the phase of reconstructing science and Atmanirbhar Bharat and needs more leaders of that stature. The early energy and enthusiasm of the institution are now enriched with the wisdom and experience gained over five decades. The way to go forward is to maintain on this energy with a fusion of best of young people and new ideas," said DST Secretary Prof. Ashutosh Sharma while inaugurating the IIA-50 year celebrations.

"IIA has done extremely well in producing quality human resources, infrastructure, and providing observational astronomy and deep science and will continue to flourish and scale greater heights with right resources and vision," he added.

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India celebrated its Founder's Day on 10th August 2020 through an online program in which the Founder's Day lecture was delivered by Principal Scientific Advisor Government of India, Professor K. Vijay Raghavan.

The institute celebrates the birthday of Dr Manali Kallat Vainu Bappu, who contributed to the establishment of the modern Indian Institute of Astrophysics, as Founders Day. IIA has stepped into 50 years of existence with this year's Founder's Day.

Professor Avinash C. Pandey, Chairman, Governing Council, IIA released 'DOOT', the e-magazine put together by the students of the institute and said, "through this magazine, we are providing a platform to students to creatively engage themselves. It will be a manifestation of the creative portrayal of unique concepts in Science to the masses in a simplified manner".

Director, Prof Annapurni Subramaniam took the audience through the formation and growth of IIA through short messages from previous directors of the institute.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Telecoms deal lifts Europe, FTSE shines despite record GDP slump

Telecommunications stocks boosted European bourses on Wednesday after a billion dollar takeover offer for Switzerlands Sunrise Communications, while Londons FTSE 100 gained on bets of more stimulus after a collapse in UKs quarterly economic...

Phillies pen needs to step up against streaking Orioles

A three-game winning streak has the upstart Baltimore Orioles riding high, while an extremely generous bullpen has the Philadelphia Phillies down in the dumps. The Orioles aim to continue their ascent at the Phillies expense on Wednesday wh...

Facing Royals, Reds hope Miley continues starters' success

The Cincinnati Reds are on pace to do something that has been done only twice in major league history, and do it fairly easily. The Reds starters have given up fewer runs than their relievers through the first 17 games.Its an obscure stat, ...

Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra flagship smartphones

Xiaomi today announced the launch of two flagships, Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra at an event held at the Xiaomi Science and Technology Park in Shangdi, Beijing. The Mi 10 Ultra comes with OLED TrueColor curved display with a 120Hz refres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020