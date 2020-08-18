Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study hopes to encourage use of new technology to reduce errors in DNA testing

Today's DNA testing is highly accurate, but errors still occur due to the limited genetic information accessible with current technologies. These errors can have a serious impact on people's lives. In a recent study, researchers suggest that new technology has shown to reduce the chances of false associations and should be more widely used.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 08:57 IST
Study hopes to encourage use of new technology to reduce errors in DNA testing
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Today's DNA testing is highly accurate, but errors still occur due to the limited genetic information accessible with current technologies. These errors can have a serious impact on people's lives. In a recent study, researchers suggest that new technology has shown to reduce the chances of false associations and should be more widely used. The study was led by Jianye Ge, PhD., Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Center for Human Identification at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. In the study titled "How Many Familial Relationship Testing Results Could Be Wrong?" Dr Ge reviewed worldwide practices to assess the potential of errors. Co-author of the study is Dr Bruce Budowle, Director and Professor for the Center for Human Identification.

"Millions of cases have been tested globally," Dr Ge said. "Of those, tens of thousands of cases could have been falsely interpreted." The paper published in PLOS Genetics points out that existing problems of paternity testing have occurred over many years. Those errors are namely unrelated individuals being falsely concluded as biological relatives and biological relatives being falsely concluded as not related, such as a biological father concluded as unrelated to a child in paternity testing cases.

"We used a realistic model to estimate that tens of thousands of cases could be wrongly interpreted over the past two decades," Dr Ge said. "The problem is the current technology has limitations and thus improvements are needed." Testing via short tandem repeat or STR-based technology has long been the gold standard of familial relationship testing, such as civil and criminal paternity tests, missing person identification, and kinship verification with international migration. It is the same tool used in forensics worldwide to distinguish who may or may not have been the donor of biological evidence found at the crime scenes.

Since the STR markers for DNA typing was introduced in the late 1990s, there has not been dramatic improvements in testing. "In the beginning, only a few STRs were used," Dr Ge said. "That improved to 20 to 23, which is what is used now."

"The chance of a mistake with that technology is small, but because of the sheer magnitude of testing - millions of cases - errors are not uncommon," he said. Advances in technology over the last decade allow typing of hundreds of thousands or millions of single nucleotide polymorphisms or SNPs.

"With the high-density SNP-based technology, the chance of making a mistake is substantially less likely," Dr Ge said. Although UNTHSC stopped providing civil paternity testing services years ago, it still uses the STR technology and information in the context of missing person cases and criminal paternity cases. Nationwide the centre does about 1,000 missing person cases a year.

"We do lots of relationship testing to determine if a missing person belongs to a family," Dr Ge said. "We need to continue to reduce the chance of making a false conclusion." The purpose of the study was to encourage the community to move forward to this new generation of testing. "We need to move forward so that mistakes in kinship relationship testing are less of a possibility," he said.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Vida' star Melissa Barrera joins 'Scream 5'

Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series Vida, is the first new cast member to board the upcoming Scream reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise.Scream 5...

China Sinopharm chief rules out high price for coronavirus vaccine

A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group Sinopharm could cost no more than 1,000 yuan 144.27 for two shots, state media on Tuesday quoted chairman Liu Jingzhen as saying. Sinopharm has...

COVID-19 impact: Boxing's Asian Championship in India postponed to 2021

The Asian Boxing Championship, which was to be held in India in November-December, has been postponed to next year owing to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the national federations Secretary General Jay Kowli told PTI on Tue...

Manipur Health minister gives medical kits to truck drivers

Manipur Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh distributed medical kits to truck drivers and helpers at Keithelmanbi bazar in Imphal West district. The minister praised truck drivers for bringing essential commodities and m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020