3.8 magnitude quake jolts West Bengal's Baharampur
ANI | Baharampur (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:07 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 30 km southeast of Baharampur here on Wednesday, informed the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Earlier this morning, tremors with magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale were also felt in Durgapur here, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 26-08-2020, 07:54:02 IST, Lat: 23.79 and Long: 88.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 110 km ENE of Durgapur, West Bengal," the NCS tweeted. (ANI)
