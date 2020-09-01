5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 02:39 am today.

