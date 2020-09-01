Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian astronomers discover 'one of the farthest' star galaxies in universe

Indian astronomers have discovered one of the farthest star galaxies in the universe, estimated to be located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth, informed the Department of Space, Indian Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:16 IST
Indian astronomers discover 'one of the farthest' star galaxies in universe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian astronomers have discovered one of the farthest star galaxies in the universe, estimated to be located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth, informed the Department of Space, Indian Government. This is a landmark achievement for the country's first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory "AstroSat."

"As a landmark achievement in Space missions, Indian Astronomers have discovered one of the farthest Star galaxies in the universe," read a statement from the Department of Space. Speaking about the achievement, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Jitendra Singh said, "It is a matter of pride that India's first Multi-Wavelength Space Observatory "AstroSat" has detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy located 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth."

The galaxy called AUDFs01 was discovered by a team of Astronomers led by Dr Kanak Saha from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics(IUCAA) Pune, he said. According to the department, the importance and "uniqueness of this original discovery" can be made out from the fact that it has been reported in the leading international journal "Nature Astronomy" published from Britain.

Director of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) Dr Somak Ray Chaudhury, stated that the discovery is "a very important clue" to how the dark ages of the Universe ended and there was light in the Universe. "We need to know when this started, but it has been very hard to find the earliest sources of light," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Indian army thwarts attempt by Chinese to enter Chumar

By By Ajit Dubey In a significant development Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources ...

Bayer appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

Bayer AG has asked Californias Supreme Court to review a decision awarding 20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the companys Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal prin...

Iran nuclear deal members resolved to preserve agreement

Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agreed Tuesday in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States announced a ...

Cycling-Roglic sends warning to rivals with stage four victory, Alaphilippe stays in yellow

Slovenian Primoz Roglic showed no ill effects of his crash earlier this month as he prevailed in the first mountain-top finish of this years Tour de France on the fourth stage, a 160.5-km ride from Sisteron on Tuesday. His compatriot Tadej ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020