Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Nicobar islands
ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 06-09-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:27 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 6.38 am today.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
