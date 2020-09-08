Nagpur civic body tears down gangster's unauthorised bungalow

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) anti-encroachment squad has started demolishing an illegally constructed bungalow belonging to gangster Santosh Ambekar in a slum area here, an official said on Tuesday. The civic body had earlier demolished another unauthorised house belonging to the jailed gangster in Maharashtra's Nagpur city in February, the official said.

Under the directions of mayor Sandip Joshi and municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, the anti-encroachment squad on Monday started razing Ambekar's four-storey house on Avdhut Mandir road in Gandhibagh zone, a release stated. The structure, built on 2,500 sq ft area, is in the name of the gangster's wife and has been constructed in the slum area illegally under the Maharashtra Slum Act, it was stated.

It will take four to five days to complete the demolition work, the official said. As many as 13 cases have been lodged against Ambekar, who was arrested in October last year and is currently lodged in Nagpur Central Prison.