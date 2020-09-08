Iran building new production hall for centrifuges in mountains near Natanz
Iran has begun to build a hall in "the heart of the mountains" near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Iran's nuclear chief said on Tuesday. It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was damaged by fire in July. Of course, the work has begun," said Ali Akbar Salehi, according to state TV.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:35 IST
Iran has begun to build a hall in "the heart of the mountains" near its Natanz nuclear site for the production of advanced centrifuges, Iran's nuclear chief said on Tuesday.
It is meant to replace a production hall at the facility which was damaged by fire in July. Iran said at the time that the fire was the result of sabotage and had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.
"It was decided to establish a more modern, wider and more comprehensive hall in all dimensions in the heart of the mountain near Natanz. Of course, the work has begun," said Ali Akbar Salehi, according to state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)
- READ MORE ON:
- Natanz
- Iran
- Ali Akbar Salehi
- Gareth Jones
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Assam: Man arrested for possession of suspected elephant tusks in Chirang
Iran sets June 18 as date for next presidential election
IAF launches mobile app to provide career-related information to aspirants
Canada presses Iran for answers on downed Ukrainian jetliner
Canada and victims' families press Iran for answers over downed jetliner