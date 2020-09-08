MP govt to expand Deendayal Rasoi scheme

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up 44 more centres in different towns to provide nutritious and quality food for the poor at Rs 10 per plate under the Deendayal Antyoday Rasoi Scheme (DARS). Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that new centres will come up in addition to 56 such centres announced earlier.

"Overall, 100 centres will be operated under the Deendayal Antyoday Rasoi Scheme," he said. Departments of Food and Civil Supplies and Urban Development will implement this scheme, Mishra said.

Funds for the scheme will be raised through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)..