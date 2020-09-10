Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oregon wildfires destroy five towns, as three fatalities confirmed in California

The Bear Fire raged near the outskirts of Paradise, a town largely reduced to ash in 2018, with 85 lives lost, in a firestorm that still ranks as the deadliest in California history. Separately, a fire crew in Butte County faced a close call on Wednesday when advancing flames sent them scrambling for cover inside a nearby structure as their transport vehicle was incinerated, a state fire official told reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:33 IST
Oregon wildfires destroy five towns, as three fatalities confirmed in California
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CALFIRECZU)

An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as initial casualty reports began to surface. Hundreds of miles away in northern California, three fatalities were confirmed on Wednesday from a lightning-sparked conflagration that raged with renewed intensity this week after firefighters had made significant headway containing it.

While more than two dozen major blazes continued to wreak havoc across wide swaths of California, the neighboring state of Oregon bore the latest brunt of wildfires plaguing much of the western United States over the past week. Winds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) sent flames racing tens of miles within hours, engulfing hundreds of homes as firefighters fought at least 35 large blazes in Oregon with a collective footprint nearly twice the size of New York City.

Several Oregon communities, including the town of Detroit in the Santiam Valley, as well as Blue River and Vida in coastal Lane County, and Phoenix and Talent in southern Oregon, were substantially destroyed, Governor Kate Brown told a news conference. "This could be the greatest loss in human lives and property due to wildfire in our state's history," Brown said, without providing details.

She described rescue teams saving evacuees by pulling them from rivers where they took refuge from flames. PACIFIC NORTHWEST CASUALTIES

A 12-year-old boy and his grandmother died in a wildfire burning near the Santiam Valley community of Lyons, about 50 miles south of Portland, KOIN News reported. The fire also was suspected of causing at least one death outside of Ashland, said Rich Tyler, spokesman for the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Farther north, multiple blazes also roared on in Washington state, where a 1-year-old boy was killed and his parents severely burned fleeing a fire in Okanogan County, police said. In California, officials said some 64,000 people were under evacuation orders on Wednesday while crews battled 28 major fires across portions of the most populous U.S. state.

About a third of those evacuees were displaced in Butte County alone, north of Sacramento, where a wildfire has scorched more than 200,000 acres since it was ignited on Aug. 17. Almost half of that landscape was consumed since Tuesday, as a newly ferocious flank of that blaze dubbed the Bear Fire spread largely unchecked over some 97,000 acres. Residents of more than a dozen towns were told to flee immediately or be prepared to go at a moment's notice.

The remains of three victims were found in two separate locations of that fire zone, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, bringing the total death toll from this summer's devastating spate of California wildfires to at least 11. The Bear Fire raged near the outskirts of Paradise, a town largely reduced to ash in 2018, with 85 lives lost, in a firestorm that still ranks as the deadliest in California history.

Separately, a fire crew in Butte County faced a close call on Wednesday when advancing flames sent them scrambling for cover inside a nearby structure as their transport vehicle was incinerated, a state fire official told reporters. 'DRIVING THROUGH HELL'

Firefighters likewise were forced to retreat from uncontrollable blazes in Oregon while officials gave residents "go now" orders to evacuate in just minutes. "It was like driving through hell," Jody Evans told local television station NewsChannel21 after a midnight evacuation from Detroit, about 50 miles (80 km) west of Salem, Oregon's capital.

To the south, parts of Medford, a city of over 80,000 residents - many of them retirees - were under evacuation orders or warnings as a growing wildfire closed a section of Interstate 5, the primary north-south highway along the West Coast. "Absolutely no area in the state is free from fire," said Doug Graf, fire protection chief for the Oregon Forestry Department.

Climate scientists say global warming has contributed to greater extremes in wet and dry seasons across the U.S. West, causing vegetation to flourish then dry out, leaving more abundant, volatile fuel for fires. In California, all 18 National Forests were closed due to "unprecedented and historic fire conditions," the U.S. Forest Service said on Wednesday

The so-called Creek Fire about 35 miles (56 km) north of Fresno, tore through the Sierra National Forest, left especially susceptible to flames due to drought and bark beetle damage, destroying over 360 homes and other structures. "This fire is just burning at an explosive rate," said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for California's state fire authority. "You add the winds, the dry conditions, the hot temperatures, it's the perfect recipe."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics get past Astros with walk-off single in 9th

Ramon Laureano, suspended earlier this season for charging the Houston Astros dugout, got a measure of revenge Wednesday night with a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving the host Oakland Athletics a 3-2 win in a matchup of ...

Medvedev into US Open semifinals without dropping set so far

Not only had 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev not dropped a set in this U.S. Open entering his all-Russian quarterfinal against long-time pal Andrey Rublev, but Medvedev hadnt allowed more than four games in any set. So when Rublev grabbed a ...

China, others to be part of joint military drills in Russia

Chinese and Russian forces will take part in joint military exercises in southern Russia later this month along with troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and others, Chinas defence ministry announced Thursday. The Caucus 20...

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of 6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, his lawyer said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020